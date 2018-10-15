Heather Lynn Davidson
August 11, 1965 - October 11, 2018
Heather Lynn Davidson, 53, of St Joseph, passed away Thursday, October 11, 2018 in St. Joseph. She was born August 11, 1965 in St. Joseph, to John and Phyllis Davidson. She attended Central High School and later Hillyard Vocational. Heather loved interior decorating and antiques. She also loved music, but most of all, she loved spending time with her grandkids. Heather was preceded in death by son, John Lockwood, father,
John Davidson Sr., and mother, Phyllis Davidson. Survivors include, daughters, Kelsey Smith of St Joseph, Kaely Smith of St. Joseph, Payton Smith of St. Joseph, grandson, Nikolai Scott, grandson, Lyric Barr, grandson, Leighton Barr, siblings, Johnna (Eric) Obermeier, John Davidson Jr. , Valerie (Rick) Shanks, Lori Soto, and Lorna (Gary) Grogan.
Ms. Davidson has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Heather Davidson Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.
Related Content
- Heather Lynn Davidson August 11, 1965 - October 11, 2018
- Dianna Lynn Wiley, 60, passed away August 17, 2018.
- P.E. "Diamond" Harper October 11, 1926 - October 11, 2018
- Lori Lynn Pike, 50
- R. Michael Decha March 17, 1965 - March 24, 2018
- Sharon Sue Bally October 26, 1938 - August 20, 2018
- Erma C. Ball October 24, 1947 - August 27, 2018
- Beverly "Diane" Williams Fraze August 14, 1944 - October 10, 2018
- Jerome Richard Williams April 11, 1955 - October 3, 2018
- Doyle Kenneth Irvin, Sr. January 11, 1948 - October 1, 2018