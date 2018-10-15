Heather Lynn Davidson

August 11, 1965 - October 11, 2018

Heather Lynn Davidson, 53, of St Joseph, passed away Thursday, October 11, 2018 in St. Joseph. She was born August 11, 1965 in St. Joseph, to John and Phyllis Davidson. She attended Central High School and later Hillyard Vocational. Heather loved interior decorating and antiques. She also loved music, but most of all, she loved spending time with her grandkids. Heather was preceded in death by son, John Lockwood, father,

John Davidson Sr., and mother, Phyllis Davidson. Survivors include, daughters, Kelsey Smith of St Joseph, Kaely Smith of St. Joseph, Payton Smith of St. Joseph, grandson, Nikolai Scott, grandson, Lyric Barr, grandson, Leighton Barr, siblings, Johnna (Eric) Obermeier, John Davidson Jr. , Valerie (Rick) Shanks, Lori Soto, and Lorna (Gary) Grogan.

Ms. Davidson has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Heather Davidson Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.