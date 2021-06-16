Heather Marie (Lanum) King, 42, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021.
On May 6, 1979 she was born to Darren Lanum and April Clifford in Chardon, Ohio.
Heather was a member of the Church of Troy in Garretesville, Ohio.
She was a devoted mother and loved spending time with her children. She was the love of Miguel’s life and will be missed greatly by her family and friends.
Heather was preceded in death by her infant son, Angel Belmonte Torres; grandmother, Joan Lanum; and grandfather, Doyle Clifford.
Survivors include fiancé, Miguel Belmonte Torres; mother, April Bays (Curtis); father, Darren Lanum (Jeanette); grandmother, Jean Clifford; grandfather, Chester Lanum; sisters, Amanda Lambden(John) and Crystal Lanum-Strickland (Randy); brother, Jesse Lanum (Megan Musial); children, Robert, Brian, Blake, Hannah, Nadijia, Dino, Ruby, Miguel, Victoria, Jacqueline and Ariel; grandchildren, Carson, Robert and Evelynn; first husband, Brian King (Nancy).
Farewell Services will be held 2:00 P.M., Sunday, June 13, 2021 at St. Joseph Three Angels Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
