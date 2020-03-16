Helen Catherine Swafford, 73

Helen Catherine Swafford
1946 – 2020
Cameron, MO- Helen C. Swafford, 73, passed away March 13, 2020 at her home in Cameron. Helen was born April 20, 1946 to John and Lucy (Ross) Shafer.
Helen was a truck driver, member of Order of Eastern Star Boone Chapter 290, Columbia, Mo., and member of the First Baptist Church of Lebanon, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Douglas Shafer; first husband, Clifford Cole II.
She is survived by: husband David of the home; daughter Toni Swafford of the home; sons Clifford Cole III and Scott Cole, of Cameron; brothers Jim Shafer, Bill Shafer; sister Ann Fenton and many nieces and nephews.
Service times are pending.
Online condolences www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.
