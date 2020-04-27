Helen (Fryar) Lewis, 98, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020.

She was born June 14, 1921 in Ravenwood, Missouri.

Helen married Garland Lewis February 6, 1942; he preceded her in death February 17, 2013.

She was a Maryville High School graduate, Class of 1939. Helen was a long-time member of Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church.

She was a wonderful cook and always had plenty for everyone to eat. Helen enjoyed gardening and keeping in touch with family and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, Leland and Neva (Grantham) Fryar; brothers, Ronnie and Rex Fryar and grandson, Chip Tootle.

Survivors include her son, Terry Lewis (Ann), Nashville, TN; grandchildren, Janelle Nickelson, Olathe, KS; Ashley Welbern (John), Nashville, TN; William Matthew Tootle (Jennifer), Tuscaloosa, AL; great-grandchildren, Bradley, Tyler, Emma, Will, Adeline, Selah, Isaac; sister, Vaughn Seckington; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and her Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church family.

“The grass withers, the flowers fade, But the word of our God stands forever.” Isaiah 40:8.

Private Farewell Graveside & Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Lewis’ door will be open to the public 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church.