Helen Hoffman, 85, Smithville, MO

Obituary

Helen Hoffman, 85, passed away October 6, 2019 in Smithville, MO. Helen was born November 24, 1933 in Leroy, KS to Oliver Lee and Helen Ethel (Gilliland) Norman. Helen married Gerald Lee Hoffman on August 13, 1955 in Leavenworth, KS and lived in the Dearborn area for many years, before moving to Smithville in later years. She worked as a nurse at the Platte Medical Clinic in Platte City for 26 years. Helen was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She also enjoyed bowling, gardening, and birdwatching. Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Gerald; and 3 siblings Roy Norman, Georgia Bates, and Linda Brock. She is survived by her children Danette Hoffman of Smithville, Lori (Mark) Ehnen of Collinsville, OK; grandchildren Jennifer (Justin) Rick of Plattsburg; great grandchildren Rylea and J.D.; and her siblings Jean Frerking of Concordia, MO, Edith Hearrold of Macon, MO, Jay Norman of St. Paul, MN, Rita Hardison of Concordia, MO, Anna French of Macon, MO, and Lena Rehkop of Cherokee, OK. A Celebration of Life will be held 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Vaughn-Aufranc Funeral Home in Dearborn. Cremation will follow with inurnment at the Dearborn Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions can be given to the Smithville Senior Center.