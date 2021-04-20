Clear
Helen Irene Koch, R.N., 89

Helen Irene (Morgan) Koch, RN, 89 of St. Joseph, passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at a local hospital.

Posted: Apr 20, 2021 11:31 AM

Born in Hamburg, IA, on March 8, 1932. she grew up at Lebanon, Mo. near Bennett's Springs and graduated from Lebanon High School, in 1950.

She came to St. Joseph to study nursing and met husband, Edward William Koch and was married April 9, 1951.

Returned to Nursing School at Missouri Western State University , Graduated with Associate Degree in Nursing in 1984. Worked at Savannah Medical Clinic for a total of 26 years.

Shady Lawn Nursing Home; Orlyn Lockard, M.D; Methodist Medical Center; Kenton Freeman, M.D.

She retired in her early 70's. Her happiest work experiences were in doctor's offices, especially as office assistant and surgical scrub nurse for J. L. Villahermosa, MD, FACS.

She was a Charter member of Pony Express Iris Society, Life member in American Iris Society; Member of BuAnCo Gardeners, Past District Director of Northwest District of Federated Garden Clubs of Missouri, Life member of Federated Garden Clubs of Missouri and Member of YWCA investment Club

Member of Maxwell Heights Church since 1993. Held many offices there. Elder of Board of Sessions for 3 terms. Life time Elder, member of Women's Association, Leader of Maxwell Heights Prayer Warriors, Chair person of Maxwell Heights Ruth Taylor Memorial Education Fund.

She was preceded in death by parents, Bill and Elsie Morgan; Husband, Edward William Koch, Brothers: William Frederick Morgan; Kenneth Howard Morgan; Donald Dean Morgan and James Dale Morgan; Sister-in-law, Nellie Morgan, brother-in-law James Roper.

Survived by Children: Robert Edward (Teri) Koch, Leslie Diane (David) Nichols, Kelley William (Mary) Koch; grandchildren: Jessica Irene Chiapputo; Jordan Emily Koch; Ashley Colleen (Cale) Clark; great grandchildren; Ezekiel Edward Koch, Rider Rhys Chiapputo and Baby Clark.

Siblings, Mildred (Ervil) Climer; Donna Roper; Kathryn (David) Morgan; Sisters-in-law: Sally Morgan and Delma Morgan and many, many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service, 11:00 AM, Monday at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel where the family will receive friends 4:00 - 6:00 PM on Sunday. Interment; Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions to Maxwell Heights Church.

Snow showers have pushed into the area overnight and continue this morning. Surface temperatures for the most part remain above freezing so accumulations will land mostly on elevated and grassy surfaces. Expect slushy and possibly slick roads through the morning commute. Snow showers will taper off later this morning. Skies will slowly clear throughout the rest of the day with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 40s. Conditions look to dry out and slowly warm throughout the next few days. Rain chances will return mainly through the morning hours on Friday with temperatures back in the 60s. Temperatures will continue to warm through the weekend with highs back in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Temperatures will be close to 80s for the beginning of next week under mostly sunny skies.
