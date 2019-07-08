Clear
Helen J. Smith (Lash), 85, Dearborn, MO

A visitation will be held 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Vaughn-Aufranc Funeral Home in Dearborn. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 11, at the funeral home; followed by an interment in the Dearborn Cemetery. Address 2nd & Maple Leaf DEARBORN, MO Memorial contributions can be given to the First Baptist Church of Dearborn.

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 4:10 PM
Updated: Jul 8, 2019 4:16 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Helen J. Smith, 85, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at her home in Dearborn, MO. Helen was born December 8, 1933 in Pumpkin Center, MO to Christian Joseph and Lola (Davis) Lash. She attended Agency High School, where she graduated as Valedictorian in 1951. Helen married Donald L. Smith on June 8, 1951 in St. Joseph, MO. She was baptized on October 23, 1949 at the Agency Christian Church and in 1965 joined the First Baptist Church of Dearborn, where she became a longtime member and served as director for the Women’s Missionary Union, Sunday school teacher, and clerk. Helen loved her family and enjoyed attending all of her grandkid’s sporting events. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Donald; her son Jerry A. Smith; and 2 sisters Iday May Curran, and Wanda Powell. Helen is survived by her children Barb (Jim) Cahill, Dave (Debbie) Smith, and Cathy Smith all of Dearborn; 2 grandchildren Renada (Brad) Johnson and Drew (Krista) Smith; 4 great grandchildren Drake, Tristen, and Creek Johnson and Jace Smith; her brother Howard (Clara) Lash; her very special niece Helen Williams; and several wonderful nieces, nephews, and friends. A visitation will be held 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Vaughn-Aufranc Funeral Home in Dearborn. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 11, at the funeral home; followed by an interment in the Dearborn Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be given to the First Baptist Church of Dearborn.


