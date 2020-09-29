Helen Jane Brown 93, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. She was born May 22, 1927 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Laura and Alva Cogdill. She was the owner operator of H.B. Catering for many years, and a member of the Faith United Baptist Church. Helen was preceded in death by husband, John I Brown Sr., parents, daughter, Sandra Donelson, 3 brothers, Alva, Ollie, and Paul Cogdill, 3 sisters, Alpha Crockett, Ruby Nunnery, and Wilma Heller. Survivors include, sons, John I (Norma) Brown Jr. and Jack (Ruth) Brown, and daughter, Nancy Brown (Billy Joe Huff) all of St. Joseph, MO, 12 grandchildren: Tammy Brown, Johnny Brown, Steve Brown, Tracey Weyer, Shane Brown, Angie Wuest, Troy Brown, Charles Donelson Jr., Jada Brown, Debbie Adkins, Jason Brown, Jaclyn Brown, and Nicole McWilliams, several, great great grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. James Kerns officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.