Helen Jane Brown, 93

Visitation: Wednesday, September 30th, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504. ■ Service: Thursday, October 1st, 2020 2:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home.

Posted: Sep 29, 2020 10:56 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Helen Jane Brown 93, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. She was born May 22, 1927 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Laura and Alva Cogdill. She was the owner operator of H.B. Catering for many years, and a member of the Faith United Baptist Church. Helen was preceded in death by husband, John I Brown Sr., parents, daughter, Sandra Donelson, 3 brothers, Alva, Ollie, and Paul Cogdill, 3 sisters, Alpha Crockett, Ruby Nunnery, and Wilma Heller. Survivors include, sons, John I (Norma) Brown Jr. and Jack (Ruth) Brown, and daughter, Nancy Brown (Billy Joe Huff) all of St. Joseph, MO, 12 grandchildren: Tammy Brown, Johnny Brown, Steve Brown, Tracey Weyer, Shane Brown, Angie Wuest, Troy Brown, Charles Donelson Jr., Jada Brown, Debbie Adkins, Jason Brown, Jaclyn Brown, and Nicole McWilliams, several, great great grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. James Kerns officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.

A cool forecast is in store for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. Fall-like weather will usher into the area Monday with highs mainly in the 60s and no hazardous weather expected through the week. The area could see its first frost Friday morning as the lows drop into the low-to-mid 30s.
