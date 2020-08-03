Clear
Helen "Joan" (Snuffer) Cooper-Trussell, 86

Visitation: Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM @ Vaughn Funeral Home. 18905 St. Rt. 45 North, Weston, MO 64098. ■ Service: Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 11:00 AM @ Vaughn Funeral Home.

Helen “Joan” Cooper-Trussell, 86, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at her home in Raytown, MO. Joan was born May 10, 1934 in Osceola, MO. Joan married Robert L. “Bob” Trussell on January 16, 1993. She loved working as a hairdresser and cosmetologist, operating a shop out of her home in Raytown, for over 40 years. Joan especially loved spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Bob; her sons Bill Cooper, and Mike (Linda) Cooper; her 3 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and 1 great, great grandchild. A visitation will be held 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Vaughn Funeral Home in Weston, MO; followed by an 11:00 a.m. funeral service. Interment will follow at the Mount Bethel Cemetery in Weston. Masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be given to Cancer Action—4010 S. Lynn Ct. Drive, Independence, MO 64055.

