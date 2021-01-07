Helen Jones, 90, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020.

She was born March 31, 1930 in Livingston County, Missouri to Benjamin Franklin and Mildred (Cowan) Griffin.

Helen married Chester Jones December 24, 1948; he preceded her in death October 23, 2020.

Helen spent her early years in Oklahoma during the great depression. Her father Ben brought their family out of the Dust Bowl to Missouri in the mid 1930’s. His sister and her family went to California, but Ben thought that was too far. They lived by Braymer, MO where she went to school and graduated. After a time, she went to Kansas City and worked, coming home on weekends. At a local festival she met Chet, her Montana cowboy, the love of her life.

In later years after raising her family She worked at Quaker Oats and retired after 27 years.

Helen enjoyed spending time with family, shopping at secondhand stores with her daughter, wintering in Palm Springs, CA., and fishing at Lake of the Ozarks where they had a cabin.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and brother, Melvin Griffin.

Survivors include children, Beverlie Jo Griffin (Jerry), Randy Jones (Brenda), Rick Jones (Valeri); grandchildren, Cody “Wyoming” Griffin (Kimmi Queen), Casey Griffin (Lyndsay), Jake Griffin (Sonya), Ernie Griffin (Tammy), Max Sutton (Julie), Ed Stockwell, Steven Stockwell, Jesse Jones, Wyatt Jones (Samantha); 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Lois Kelly; brothers, Bob F. Griffin, Craig Griffin, numerous sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Graveside Farewell Services and Interment 1:00 P.M. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may call after 8:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Mosaic Life Care Hospice.