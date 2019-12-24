Clear

Helen Kibler, 94

Posted: Dec 24, 2019 8:37 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

ELWOOD, KANSAS - Helen (Browning) Kibler, 94, of Elwood, Kansas formerly of Wathena, Kansas died Saturday, December 21, 2019 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Helen was born on September 21, 1925 in Mexico, Missouri to Lyman and Elsie (Cannon) Browning. She lived most of her married life in Wathena until moving to Elwood in 1998. Helen was a housewife.

She married Roy Kibler on July 14, 1942 in Troy, Kansas. He preceded her in death on July 12, 2006. She was also preceded by her parents, an infant son, Leroy Kibler, brothers; Ernest and Robert Browning, sisters; Hazel Tilton, Myrtle Stoneberger, Nancy Brace, Dorothy Graves, Stella Feurt and Rosetta Thornton.

Survivors include her daughter, Janet Schoenfelder of Tempe, Arizona

4 grandchildren; Ashley, Amber, Andrew and Aaron Schoenfelder

6 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

GRAVESIDE SERVICES: 11:00 A.M. Friday, December 27, 2019

At: MountOlive Cemetery in Troy, Kansas

Visitation: family will receive friends 1 hour prior to service at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas. Friends may call after 9 A.M. Friday.

