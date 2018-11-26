Clear
Helen L. Conner, 94, St. Joseph, Missouri

Service 11:00 AM Thursday, November 29, 2018 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will begin after 2:00 PM Wednesday at our chapel, where the family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday evening.

Helen L. Conner, 94, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, November 24, 2018.

Mrs. Conner was born on August 5, 1924 in Elmo, Missouri to the late Robert and Flora (Daugherty) Needham

She married J.D. Conner on August 9, 1941 in Dearborn, Missouri. He passed away on February 23, 2004. In addition to her parents and husband, Helen is also preceded in death by her sister Dorothy Sheppard.

Mrs. Conner was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church. She was very active at the Joyce Raye Patterson Senior Citizens Center and enjoyed dancing, playing cards and spending time with her friends and family. She retired from Heartland Hospital in 1984, after 19 years of service.

Survivors include: son, Larry Conner (Katie); daughter, Janice Beckwith (George), all of St. Joseph; five grandchildren, David Beckwith of Kansas City, Missouri, Douglas Beckwith (Anna) of Overland Park, Kansas, Deann Sorrell (David) of Columbia, Missouri, Eric Conner (Dee Ann), Craig Conner both of St. Joseph; three step-grandchildren, Terri Griffin, Tammy Wheaton and Arrah-Wonah Nester, all of Arizona; eight great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Wesley United Methodist Church Memorial Fund.

