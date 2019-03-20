Helen Loree Sowers 85, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 in Mesa Arizona. She was born November 29, 1933 in Worth County MO, daughter of the late Effie and Joseph Gladstone. She graduated from Albany MO high school and Missouri Methodist Medical Center Nursing School. She was the head nurse in the ICU and CCU at several hospitals throughout her career. Later in her career, she worked at Family Guidance and was a Travel Nurse, where she enjoyed moving around the country working with different people and cultures. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, son, James Edward Kizior, brother, Joseph R. Gladstone, Jr., sisters, Audra Mettscher, and Beulah Klatt. Survivors include, sons, Stanley Kizior Jr., St. Joseph, MO, Randall Ellison, Mesa, AZ., Jim (Barb) Ellison of Kansas City, MO, and John (Angie) Kizior of Mesa, AZ, 9 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Tremendous and heartfelt thanks go to the truly exceptional staff at MiCasa Nursing Center, who provided much more than nursing care for Helen, but also provided a peaceful and compassionate environment during her transition.

Funeral services: 10:00 am, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt Nauman officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Knox Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com