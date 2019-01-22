Helen Louise Bishop, 95 years old, of Maryville, MO, passed away on Monday, January 21, 2019, at the Maryville Living Center, after a short illness.

Louise was born on January 16, 1924, on N. Walnut Street in Maryville, at the home of her grandmother Castillo.

She was the daughter of Ogal and Letha Castillo Livengood. She married Francis Bishop in Troy, KS, in 1946.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and her brother, Don.

Louise is survived by her children, Nancy, John, Brenda, Bruce and Eddie. She is also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, and sister in laws, Carol Jean Bishop and Sally Livengood.

Mrs. Bishop has been cremated under the direction of the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Graveside memorial services will be held on Friday, January 25, 2019, at 10:30 AM, at the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, MO. No formal visitation is planned.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the New Nodaway Humane Society, 829 S. Depot, Maryville, MO 64468.