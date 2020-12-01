Helen Louise Downing, 94

Helen Louise Downing-age 94, longtime Holt, MO resident died Friday night, November 13, 2020. Helen was born on August 26, 1926, the daughter of Charlie and Florence (Baber) Cavender in Kansas City, MO. She grew up and attended school at Lathrop, MO. On June 2, 1947 she was united in marriage to Lewis Eugene Downing. They made their home on the farm in Holt where she resided until her passing. Helen was a Christian. She was a creative person who lovingly put together quilts, counted cross stitch, embroidered which are just a few of her so many talents. She loved gardening; red roses were her favorite flowers. Helen was known for her famous homemade rolls and pies. But mostly she will be remembered as the most loving mom, grandmother and granny by her family and friends.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and 3 sisters: Juanita Davis, Jo Ann Downey and Carolyn Buck.

She is survived by many friends and relatives including 3 daughters, Pamela Brown, Holt, Missouri; Cathy Shepherd (Rick) Arizona and Jackie Adkins, Holt, Missouri; and one son, Tim Downing (Laura) Holt, Missouri; 18 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Mount Zion Cemetery,7778 South C Hwy, Holt, MO 64048.

Graveside service: 1:00PM, Thursday, November 19, 2020, Mt. Zion Cemetery, Holt MO. Due to the pandemic there is no scheduled family visitation. Friends may call Wednesday, November 18 from 2:00PM to 5:00PM at Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Home in Plattsburg, MO. Arrangements Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service Plattsburg, Missouri. Online guestbook and obituary at www.baileycox.com.