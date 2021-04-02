Clear
Helen Marie Farnan, 85

Helen Marie Farnan, 85, of Cameron, passed away March 7, 2021.

She was born June 21, 1935 in Maryville, Missouri to Lester and Marie (Eickholt) Gaume.

Helen was a graduate of Hamilton High School.

On September 3, 1956, Helen was united in marriage to John Philip Farnan at Sacred Heart Church, Hamilton, Missouri. She worked many years at Leibrandt Jewelry, until retiring.Helen was a member of St. Munchin Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John P. Farnan; son-in-law, Randy Olmstead; brothers, John R. Gaume and Joseph L. Gaume, who died in infancy.

Survivors: children, Kenneth (Lynna) Farnan, Overland Park, Kansas, Sheila Olmstead, Huntington Beach, California and Alicia French, Cameron, Missouri; 5 grandchildren, Alan Farnan, Matthew Olmstead, Ashlee Munoz, Derek French and Kaitlyn Farnan; great-grandchildren, Jacobi Munoz, Amya Munoz, Asher Munoz, Jace Munoz and Owen French.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 AM, Monday, March 15, 2021 at St. Munchin Catholic Church, Cameron, Missouri. Rosary: 6:00 PM, Sunday evening, March 14, 2021 with visitation following at 6:30 PM -8:00 PM, at the church. Burial in Highland Cemetery, Hamilton, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Munchin Catholic Church and/or Camp Quality Northwest Missouri.

In continuing to take precautions, the family asks that masks be worn and social distancing be observed.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

