Helen Marie Hahn, 75

Helen Marie (Crews) Hahn, 75, of St. Joseph, passed away on February 8, 2021, at her home.

Born on August 28, 1945 to Jack and Ona (Eggleston) Crews in Breckenridge, Missouri. Helen attended and graduated from Breckenridge school district. Helen lived in the Hamilton area for over twenty years before moving to St. Joseph in 1988. Helen worked a variety of office jobs prior to retiring from Federal Express after many years as a customer service agent.

Helen never knew a stranger and spent much of her time hosting family and friends at her home. She enjoyed her yard and was delighted for everyone to relax and enjoy the view.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Billy, Frank, Tommy, Bobby, Opal McIntosh, Mary Jones and Sarah Berry.

Fiercely loved by those surviving her: husband Bill Hahn of the home, daughter Tam (Mike) Reed of Dearborn and Joseph “Bud” (Kimberly) Potts of Cameron, bonus daughter Teresa (Kathi) Potts of Ventura and Cherisse (Todd) Steiner. Helen was forced to text by her grandchildren: Kayle, Tyler, Dakota, Kait, Kari, Dallas, Emily, Tye Dale and Isabella. She also enjoyed her great-grandchildren: Avery, Carson, Connor, Lauren, Payton, Piper and Blakely. Helen was also blessed by a special connection with her great-grandnieces Harper and Georgia West and Olivia Kerns. Helen enjoyed a large family and is survived by many nieces and nephews and in-laws.

Helen will be cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. No services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer.