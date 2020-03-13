Helen Marie Jones 88, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at her home. She was born April 12, 1931 in Westboro, MO, daughter of the late Alice and Tom Colwell. She graduated from Westboro High School, and was a homemaker. She enjoyed crafting plastic canvas, working puzzles, canning vegetables from the garden, but most especially spending time with her grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was a member of McCarthy Baptist Church. Helen was preceded in death by husband, Orville Lee Jones, her parents, brothers, Lawrence and Dwayne Colwell. Survivors include, daughter, Alice Hankel, Saint Joseph, MO, granddaughters, Nicole Clark and Rachel Hankel of St. Joseph, brother, Keith (Dolly) Colwell, Greenville, SC, sisters, Kathryn Hart, Red Oak, IA, Ruby (Al) Wells, Sun City, AZ, and Barbara Merritt, St. Joseph, MO, great grandsons, Austin & Chase Edwards, great grandson on the way baby Clark, and former son in law, Jon Hankel of St. Joseph, MO., numerous nieces and nephews and sister in laws Audrey and Donna.

Funeral services: 10:00 am, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Jeremiah Bradford officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the McCarthy Baptist team kids program. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.