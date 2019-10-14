Helen's Obituary

**Family has requested to change the service time from 2:00 PM to 11:00 AM**

Helen Marrant, 70, St. Joseph, Missouri; passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019.

Helen was born on October 10, 1949 in Kansas City, Missouri, to the late Joe and Helen (Kruse) Sutton.

Mrs. Marrant worked as a Med-Tech for assistant living facilities.

Helen was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed crafts and spending time with her family.

Helen is survived by her daughter, Loretta Davidson (Paul); two sons, David Knutter (Joyah) and Michael Knutter; granddaughters, Brittany Phipps and Jessie Rae Knutter; grandsons, David Knutter, Matthew Davidson and Noah Knutter; great-granddaughter, Gabriella Phipps; brother Joe Sutton; sisters, Jeannie Zimmerman, Leona Elliott, Marty Phillips, Jessie Mahan and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her brothers, Lewis and Charlie Sutton.

Services 11:00 AM Saturday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith and Sidenfaden Chapel. Mrs. Marrant will be cremated following the service. Inurnment Green Lawn Cemetery, Plattsburg, Missouri at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.