Clear

Helen Marrant, 70, St. Joseph, Missouri

**Family has requested to change the service time from 2:00 PM to 11:00 AM** Memorial Service Heaton Bowman, Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel Saturday, October 19, 2019 11:00 AM 3609 Frederick Saint Joseph, Missouri 64506

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 10:23 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Helen's Obituary
**Family has requested to change the service time from 2:00 PM to 11:00 AM**

Helen Marrant, 70, St. Joseph, Missouri; passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Helen was born on October 10, 1949 in Kansas City, Missouri, to the late Joe and Helen (Kruse) Sutton.
Mrs. Marrant worked as a Med-Tech for assistant living facilities.
Helen was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed crafts and spending time with her family.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Loretta Davidson (Paul); two sons, David Knutter (Joyah) and Michael Knutter; granddaughters, Brittany Phipps and Jessie Rae Knutter; grandsons, David Knutter, Matthew Davidson and Noah Knutter; great-granddaughter, Gabriella Phipps; brother Joe Sutton; sisters, Jeannie Zimmerman, Leona Elliott, Marty Phillips, Jessie Mahan and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her brothers, Lewis and Charlie Sutton.
Services 11:00 AM Saturday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith and Sidenfaden Chapel. Mrs. Marrant will be cremated following the service. Inurnment Green Lawn Cemetery, Plattsburg, Missouri at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 46°
Maryville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 46°
Cameron
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 46°
A very nice, prolonged stretch of tranquil weather will continue as we head into this week. Temperatures to start Monday are in the 30s and 40s so have the jackets on as you head out the door. With plenty of sunshine today and southerly winds, temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Should be a very nice day!
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories