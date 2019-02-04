Helen Mrowczynski September 18, 1921 - January 31, 2019

On Thursday, January 31st, at age 97, Helena Mrowczynski passed away. She had a massive stroke Monday morning and never regained consciousness. Our joy lies in the knowledge that on Sunday, she enjoyed a joyous day with her family celebrating her great-grandson Han Mellenbruch’s 12th birthday. Helen’s great-granddaughter, Xochitl Suh, wrote the following biography for a sixth-grade project: "Once on a farm in Poland there lived a little girl who would one day leave her homeland in search of a new life in America. Helen grew up in the 1920s and ‘30s and lived on a farm like everyone else, but she stands out from others after you hear her story. In school she was a good student and intended to pursue her studies up to high school (not many people went to college then) but Helen’s schooling was cut short. One regular day, Helen and her family were home when a troop of German soldiers arrived in the small village. The soldiers had orders to make all the families leave and pack clothes. They were not allowed to carry valuable items or money, which the soldiers took for themselves. Twenty-four hours later Helen was in Germany on a forced labor farm, where she worked the next six years, through the course of World War II. The overseer running Helen’s camp was not as cruel as others, but the work was hard and Helen suffered many terrible experiences. However, during the war Helen met a kind man named Ted. He and Helen fell in love and married. She and Ted had two children, Eugene and Wanda. After the war was over Helen was very relieved and happy. She wanted what was best for her new family, so she and Ted decided to travel to the U.S., but immigrating was difficult. Sometimes they would be at the train station and about to leave, when someone would stop them. Thankfully Helen and her family did eventually make it to the U.S. Because their money and possessions had been taken by the Germans, they asked a family in Texas to contribute the fare for their trip in exchange for a year’s work. Arriving in Texas, they began working at the family’s house. The family was harsh and treated Helen and Ted like slaves. The family was always saying do this and that and hurry up, don’t take all day. This was certainly not the way Helen wanted to be treated and not what she thought America would be like. After the year was over, Helen was very relieved. She moved far away, to St. Joseph, Missouri, where she and Ted started jobs and bought a home for their family. Eugene and Wanda started school and the whole family was grateful and very happy. At ninety-five years old, Helen still lives in St. Joseph, all by herself. She loves to tell stories of when she was a little girl. While an outsider might think of her as a kind, elderly woman, she is actually as mighty as an army, as fierce as a dragon, and as courageous as a lion. Helen’s story shows all the hard times she had to go through, but it also shows how she didn’t give up and kept on going even if the path she traveled was rocky. Even on the days when she thought nothing would work out, she kept on going and now she has traveled a long way from where she started. She has led an inspiring life and I can’t believe what she went through." Left to mourn Helen’s passing are her children: Eugene (Sharon) Mrowczynski and Wanda Ryan, grandson, Jarrett Mellenbruch (Grace,) and great-grandchildren, Xochitl Suh and Han Mellenbruch. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted, and grandson, Robert (Bob) Mrowczynski, who loved visiting his grandparents in St. Joseph and Sugar Lake. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church, the family will receive friends from 5-7pm Monday with the rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery.