Helen Muriel Axlund, 104, of Topeka, Kansas formerly of Wathena, KS

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 11:15 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

WATHENA, KS Helen Muriel Axlund, 104, of Topeka, Kansas formerly of Wathena passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019.
Helen was born on June 18, 1915 in Toronto Ontario Canada to William Somers and Constance (Hartman) Somers.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women’s Ministry, of Wathena, Kansas. Helen was beautician for over 50 years.
Helen married Burnace Leroy “Swede” Axlund in Platte City, Missouri. He preceded her in death on October 3, 1982. She was also preceded in death by her parents, brothers Lawrence and William, Florence Stratton and husband Burnace
Survivors;
Daughter, Brenda Cain
Son, Laurn Axlund and his wife Nancy
Grandchildren: Heather Bell, Helen Hook, Mark Cain, Laura Ferrell, Eric Axlund Great grandchildren: Andrew Hook, Laura Burns, Oliver Hook, Zachary Cain Max Cain, Joshua Axlund, Alex Axlund, Caleb Axlund, Matthew Ferrell
Great great grandchildren: Emmala Hook, Avanelle Hook, Olivia Burns, Isabelle Burns, Everleigh Burns, Lucy Hook

Memorial Service: 2:00 P.M. Saturday, September 28, 2019
At the United Methodist Church, Wathena, Kansas.
Inurnment: Bellemont Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas.
Memorials: United Methodist Women’s Ministry.
Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas is in charge of arrangements.

