Helen R Johnson ,79, of Barnard, MO, passed away December 24, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, MO.

Helen was born January 26, 1940 in Sheridan, MO. Her parents were John Elliott, and Mary (Young) Elliott. They preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were two sisters Rose Allen and Betty Jensen, as well as one son Randy Johnson who died in infancy.

Helen was of the Christian faith.

She was employed at the NEBS plant (now Deluxe) of Maryville, where she worked for 24 years.

Helen loved woodworking; she built furniture and cabinets, and completely remodeled two houses. She loved to garden. She loved going to sporting events which her children and grandchildren were participating in. She was a person who loved to work. Also seeing that her children worked, starting with her sons mowing many lawns during warm months.

On December 13, 1958 in Maryville she married Larry Johnson. He survives of the home.

Other survivors include her four children; Robert “Bob” Johnson of Barnard, Rick (Teresa) Johnson also of Barnard, Arlene (Randy) Ward of Maryville, and Janet (Dick Peve) Cacek of Kansas City, MO. Eleven grandchildren; Adam, Abby, & Alex Johnson, Zane Schulte, Rachel & Jacklyn Anderson, Candice Bristow, Whitney Brown, Chelsea Johnson, Jacob & Jennifer Cacek.

A visitation for Helen Johnson will be, Friday December 27, 2019 at the Bram Funeral Home in Maryville, MO, from 6-8 PM.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The Service time is 2:00 PM.

Burial at Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.