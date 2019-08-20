Helen Snuffer December 31, 1920 - August 19, 2019

Helen Snuffer was born December 31, 1920. She passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 with family and friends surrounding her. She was born in Wages, Colorado to Walter and Ella (Middleton) Tilton. She was the youngest of five children, brother Merle, twin sisters Eva and Neva, and brother Lloyd. Helen grew up in rural Idaho but also lived in several locations in Kansas and Iowa.

During the war, Helen met Warren Douglas Snuffer. They were married on April 16, 1945 and were not parted until his death in 2016. Helen and Doug were lifelong members and very active in Wyatt Park Christian Church.

Helen played an important part in WWII, making sure of "lights out" in her community. She was also taught how to work on military vehicles, to get them started if needed and general mechanics. Helen volunteered for the Red Cross for several decades and supported many charities.

Helen achieved a Master's degree in education. She taught at Pickett Elementary then Truman Middle School until her retirement. In her retirement, she achieved a Master's in gardening, her true passion. She loved flowers and gardening and her yard was featured in the St. Joseph News-Press. She founded St. Joe Evening Garden Club and was president of St. Joe Garden Club, Herb Club and a member of Questers. She enjoyed giving presentations on the history of aprons and had collected many over the years.

She enjoyed traveling and traveled much of the U.S., Europe and Asia. Helen went on many road trips with her family and grandchildren.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, David and Julie Snuffer, grandchildren McKenna, Kelsey and Laura, daughter and son-in-law Merrie and Tim Comer, grandchildren Nick, Alex and Jessica.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, husband, four siblings, four infants and granddaughter Molly Rose Mahoney.

Visitation: Saturday, August 24, 2019, 10:00 AM -11:30 AM at Wyatt Park Christian Church in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Funeral Service: Saturday, August 24, 2019, 12:00 noon at Wyatt Park Christian Church.

Interment: Mt. Auburn Cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri.

The family suggests memorial donations to Wyatt Park Christian Church. Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.