Clear
BREAKING NEWS St. Joseph police officer charged with assaulting a prisoner Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Helen T. Matthews, 85

Helen T. Matthews, 85, Savannah, Missouri; passed away peacefully, Sunday, April 11, 2021 at her home.

Posted: Apr 20, 2021 11:30 AM

Helen T. Matthews, 85, Savannah, Missouri; passed away peacefully, Sunday, April 11, 2021 at her home.

Helen was born on May 17, 1935 to the late Howard and Theresa (Staszkiewicz) Isbell.

Helen was a devoted wife and mother and also worked as a head housekeeper and caregiver.

Mrs. Matthews was a member of the Catholic faith. She was an avid enthusiast of Western movies, game shows and WWE.

Helen married Earl F. Matthews in 1977. He preceded her in death in 1991.

Survivors include her children, Sharon Stahl (Richard), Kim Hanson (Joey), Deborah Lorraine (Trent), Fawn Whitmore (Ed), Ray Helms, Jr. (Teresa Kretzer) and Ted Dekam; siblings, Howard Isbell, Pat Copeland, Ed Isbell and Jeanie Rozegnal; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Matthews has been cremated under the direction of HeatonBowman-Smith Savannah Chapel, where a registration book will be available to sign 9 AM to 4 PM Tuesday through Friday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Clarinda
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Falls City
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Snow showers have pushed into the area overnight and continue this morning. Surface temperatures for the most part remain above freezing so accumulations will land mostly on elevated and grassy surfaces. Expect slushy and possibly slick roads through the morning commute. Snow showers will taper off later this morning. Skies will slowly clear throughout the rest of the day with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 40s. Conditions look to dry out and slowly warm throughout the next few days. Rain chances will return mainly through the morning hours on Friday with temperatures back in the 60s. Temperatures will continue to warm through the weekend with highs back in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Temperatures will be close to 80s for the beginning of next week under mostly sunny skies.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories