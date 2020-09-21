Clear
Helen V. Groh, 92

Services to be held at a later date.

Posted: Sep 21, 2020
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Helen V. Groh
1928-2020

Helen V. Groh, 92, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 surrounded by family at her home.
She was born June 2, 1928 in Quincy, Illinois to Ernest and Ida (Chewning) Forden.
Helen married Welcome Groh November 25, 1959. He preceded her in death February 1999.
She was a member of VFW Auxiliary.
Helen loved cats and dogs, but most of all spending time with her family.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; and son-in-law, Gene Phillips; niece, Jill Walker.
Survivors include children, Karen Phillips, Albert Roscoe (Terri); 7 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Doris Warren; and niece, Jean Warren; other numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Friends of the Animal Shelter. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com.

Pleasant conditions continue this week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas even as temperatures are steadily warming. Highs look to reach into the upper 70s to low 80s. Dry conditions look to continue.
