Henrietta Elizabeth “Betsy” Brown Bartlett, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021.

She was born April 7, 1939, in St. Joseph, Missouri to Robert and Henrietta (Wyeth) Brown.

Betsy married Peyton Waggener Bartlett April 22, 1961. He preceded her in death January 3, 2002.

She was a graduate of Central High School, Stephens College, Columbia, Missouri, where she obtained her Associates Degree in Fine Arts, and later a graduate of Platt Business University.

She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, where she served as Directress and member of the Vestry, Altar Guild, St. Joseph Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, serving as regent from 1996-1998, Pony Express Questers, Runcie Club, Chapter EE PEO Sisterhood and NW Missouri Genealogical Society. Betsy supported many St. Joseph activities by active participation.

Betsy was a certified master gardener, enjoyed playing tennis and also watching it on television, spending time with her family and cooking family dinners.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; sister, Ann Lammers; and brother, Robert James Brown.

Survivors include daughter, Jennifer Bartlett Radmanesh (Abe); son, David “Kip” Peyton Bartlett; grandchildren, Allison (Caleb), Abigail, Hannah and Peyton; great-granddaughter, Elizabeth “Ella”; numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Christ Episcopal Church. Interment Mount Mora Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Christ Episcopal Church or a charity of the donor’s choice. The family requests anyone attending the visitation or service to please wear a face mask. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.