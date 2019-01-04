Henrietta M. Gray

1927-2018

Henrietta “Henri” (Doro) Gray of St. Joseph, Missouri, peacefully passed from this life December 28, 2018 after a brief stay at Carriage Square.

Henrietta was born on a small farm outside of Wathena, Kansas on March 8, 1927, the only child of Henry and Ruth (Cox) Doro.

On April 16, 1949 Henrietta married James Gray. After many years of marriage they divorced.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Jim and a great-granddaughter.

Survivors include her 3 girls, Janiece Clark (Terry), Debby Mullen (Denny), Cheri Harris (Mark), all of St. Joseph, 5 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 2 young men that she had the pleasure of helping raise.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. Flowers are appreciated, and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family suggests St. Paul Lutheran Church.