Henry Edward Ruhnke November 22, 1937 - October 12, 2018

Henry Edward Ruhnke

1937-2018

Henry Edward Ruhnke, 80, Weatherby Lake, Missouri, passed away Friday, October 12, 2018, at St. Luke’s Hospital.

He was born November 22, 1937 to Lawrence and Della (Risner) Ruhnke in Wathena, KS.

Henry married Dixie Joan Stoneking on December 22, 1963; she survives of the home.

He was a lifetime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and IBEW Local 545. Henry retired from General Motors Local 31 in 1999 after several years of service.

Henry enjoyed gardening and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his son, Henry Edward Ruhnke, Jr. (Heindrick).

Survivors also include his children; Brian Edward Ruhnke, Joanna Lynn Dixon (Jason), Debbie Ann Breckenridge (Kirk); grandchildren, Drew Daniel Dixon (Amber), Ashlyn Danielle Dixon, Blake Henry Dixon, Alexa Morgan Dixon, Amara Jayden Ruhnke, Abra Ann Woolard (Paul), Bryan Kern; great-grandchildren; Graham Matthew Dixon, Remi Caroline Woolard, Macki Rae Woolard, Grayden Paul Woolard; 1 sister, and 4 brothers.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, St. Paul Lutheran Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Henry’s honor.