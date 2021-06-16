Clear
Henry Jefferson Wilson, 74, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born December 21, 1946 in St. Joseph, son of Anna and Irvin Wilson. He was married to Toni (Downey) Wilson, who preceded him in death. Henry worked at Smiths Sawmill. His hobbies included hunting, fishing and playing bingo. Henry was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Toni Wilson, brothers, Gene, John and Bill Wilson, sisters, Mary Harness and Beverly Bascue and grandson, River Bradbury. Survivors include, daughter, Tabitha (Mark) Velez of Craigsville, WV, daughter, Rebecca Thorngren of Mound City, MO, sister, Alice Langston of Elwood, KS, brother, Herby (Rineta) Wilson of Elwood, KS, grandchildren, Jim Bradbury, Jacob Bradbury, Justin Velez and 5 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home with Graveside Service and Interment following at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Milton Cemetery, Fairfax, Mo., Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating, The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home.

