Henry Joseph “Joe” Gates, 77, of Platte City, MO, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at Liberty Hospital in Liberty, MO. Joe was born March 14, 1943 in Stella, MO to Henry Oberlin and Aletta Mae (Holzer) Gates. He married Toni Deann Brown on August 30, 1984 in Tulsa, OK. Joe had a lot of friends and loved spending time with his family. He also enjoyed fishing, and after retiring spent much of his time at the Flea Market, buying and selling all kinds of interesting finds. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Minnie Annabelle Gates; and brother William “Billy Boy” Gates. Joe is survived by his wife, of the home; children Rosa Gates of Jenks, OK, Teresa (Bill) McMillian of Grove, OK, Henry “Dink” Gates, II of Broken Arrow, OK, Samantha (Nik) Gates of Blue Springs, MO, Meagan (Stanton) Bartholomew of Kansas City, MO, and Matthew Gates of Platte City, MO; granddaughter Karissa McMillian; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Rollins Funeral Home in Platte City, MO at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.