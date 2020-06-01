Henry William Pilgram, Jr., 86, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020.

He was born July 14, 1933, in St. Joseph, Missouri, to Henry Sr. and Grace (Reiner) Pilgram. Henry married Lourene McLeod White on August 18, 1956.

Henry dedicated his life to God and the Christian responsibility to serve others. He was a professor and director of the social work program at Missouri Western State University for 20 years, retiring in 1995. Prior to that, he had served as a Presbyterian minister and a clinical social worker in Indiana, Illinois, and Missouri. He earned his B.A. at the University of Missouri, where he studied political science and was initiated into Phi Beta Kappa. He earned his Masters of Divinity degree at McCormick Theological Seminary in Chicago, where he met his wife, Lourene. He earned his Masters of Social Work at the University of Illinois. He completed his PhD in Comparative Religion in 1998.

Henry served in the U.S. Army Reserves as a 2nd Lieutenant. He was honorably discharged in 1963, and will be buried with military honors.

Henry was a notorious wit amongst his family and friends. His one-liners, love of cats, and old jokes were a crown jewel of the family folklore. He and Lourene never missed a ball game, a birthday, or a theatrical debut. Their grandchildren & great-grandchildren are forever grateful for the love they provided.

Henry was a member of Ashland United Methodist Church and former member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, National Association of Social Workers, and the Academy of Certified Social Workers and Council on Social Work Education.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lourene, and his parents. Survivors include daughters, Elizabeth Belcher (Mark), Dr. Mary Pilgram, Anne Ellis (Mark); grandsons, Brad Belcher (Samantha), Austin Belcher, David Ellis (Sarah Hoang), Andrew Ellis (Lindsay), Weston Pilgram; great-grandchildren, Oliver and Paloma Belcher; brother, Dr. Lawrence Pilgram (Myrna); and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, contributions would be appreciated to Ashland United Methodist Church or the Social Work Department at Missouri Western State University.

A private ceremony for immediate family will be held on June 3, 1:00 PM at Ashland United Methodist Church. The ceremony will be live streamed and can be viewed at https://www.aumcfamily.org/livestream. Interment to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Viewing for friends will be from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, June 2, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

The Pilgram family would like to thank The Willow nursing staff for their care and kindness.