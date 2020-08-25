H. George Almanza

1935-2020

The humility, integrity, dignity and strength embodied in Heraclio “George” Almanza, 84, left behind a legacy of love, compassion and faith to all who knew him when he passed away at his home, Saturday, August 22, 2020.

Born, September 26, 1935 in St. Joseph, the fourth of eight children, to Martin and Victoria (Ortiz) Almanza, he remained a lifelong resident of the community. Upon his graduation from Benton High School in 1953, he enlisted in the army and served 3 years stationed in Korea after the war, an experience which left a lasting impression on him and gave him a lifetime of stories to share.

Upon his return to St. Joseph, he married Carol Jeanette (Johnston) August 29,1958, who survives him, of the home. Shortly thereafter he embarked on his 42-year career as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service. In addition to making his appointed rounds during snow, rain, heat and gloom of night for the USPS, for 3 decades, he was a familiar presence throughout the city working just as many hours at his lawn care business--first with his father and brothers and then on his own (with the exception of brief stints of employment and an exemplary work ethic extended, in turn, to each of his four children as they were growing up).

As an active and involved member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, over the course of more than 50 years, he served in a number of capacities, most notably as a dedicated Sunday school teacher and servant-leader on the church’s Board of Elders. During his career as a letter carrier he belonged to Pony Express Post #359, American Legion. Always appreciative of the benefits of an education, he volunteered for several years as an adult literacy tutor. Helping to enlarge someone else’s world by teaching them to read--especially the Bible--gave him a great sense of purpose and satisfaction. Always supportive of his wife Carol and her interests, he also belonged to the St. Joseph Historical Society-Robidoux Row. Most recently, George revived an interest in boxing (he could trace back to his Golden Gloves days), as the oldest participant in the Freudenthal Center for Parkinson’s Disease therapeutic fit boxing program, modeling an indomitable spirit of perseverance and strength in the face of significant physical adversity and limitation.

George was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Tommie, and his sisters, Evelyn Soper, Margaret Owens and Josephine Deaton. Along with his wife of 62 years, Carol, he is survived by; his daughters, Donna (Randy) Klein, St. Joseph, Adair (Jim) Hargens; grandchildren, Will and Erin Hargens, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Valorie and grandchildren, Zane and Cooper Stokes, and son, Brian Almanza all of Kansas City, Missouri; his brother, Ed (Mary Lou) Almanza, Lawrence, Kansas; and his sisters, Henrietta Massie, Nashville, Tennessee, Connie Cridlebaugh, Kansas City, Missouri; brother-in-law, Lloyd Cridlebaugh, Kansas City, Missouri; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give special thanks to the Freudenthal Center for Parkinson’s Disease fit boxing team, especially Stephanie and Corey Stewart, Garrett and Tara Patterson, and Maureen Raffensberger for their time, encouragement, service to and support of their PD boxers, and to the Freudenthal Hospice Care team, especially nurse Wanda Hayes (for her compassionate care in George’s final hours) for the comfort, care and support they provided to George and extended to his family these past few months.

Known for cultivating well-tended vegetable gardens, mowing neatly manicured lawns, trimming beautifully shaped bushes, and giving his all for his family, George would be the first one to tell you, in his forthright and candid way, how lucky he felt to have the ordinary life he did.

Farewell Services 11:00 A.M., Thursday, St. Paul Lutheran Church, with Pastor David Moore officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, where friends may call 12:00 Noon to 5:00 P.M., Meierhoffer Funeral Home. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church or donor’s choice.

His family loved and cherished his unaffected presence immensely. May God enjoy his company as much as we did.