Herbert Fay Davis October 13, 1955 - October 5, 2018

Visitation will be on Saturday October 20, 2018 at the Lighthouse Church in Fillmore, Mo. from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm with the funeral following. Arrangements Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

October 13, 1955 - October 5, 2018

Herbert Fay Davis 62, passed away unexpectedly on Friday October 5, 2018. He was born on 10/13/55 in St. Joseph to the late, Herbert & Kathleen Davis. He had worked 26 years for St. Joseph Fuel Oil. Since leaving there, he was a self employed contractor. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved to spend time at his cabin in the Fillmore Deer Camp. He also enjoyed using his outdoor smoker to prepare many meats for his friends. Fay made friends easily. He leaves behind his companion of 17 years, Barb Shoemaker; his beloved daughters: Tess Campbell and Bric Davis, grandmother, Violet Myers, ex-wife, Lisa Davis, sisters, Verna Jennings (Mike,) Kay Callow (Jerry,) Susan Hughes (Duane,) and Gayle Carpenter, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and many many friends. Visitation will be on Saturday October 20, 2018 at the Lighthouse Church in Fillmore, Mo. from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm with the funeral following. Arrangements Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

