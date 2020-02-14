Clear
Herman Lloyd Elrod, 98

Rosary: Sunday, February 16th, 2020 2:00 PM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. 3609 Frederick, St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Visitation: Sunday, February 16th, 2020 2:30 PM - 5:00 PM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. ■ Mass of Christian Burial: Monday, February 17th, 2020 10:00 AM @ St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. 2618 Seneca Street, St. Joseph, MO 64507. ■ Interment with Military Honors: Monday, February 17th, 2020 11:00 AM @ Mount Olivet Cemetery. 2600 Lovers Lane, St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Feb 14, 2020 8:35 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Herman Lloyd Elrod, 98, St. Joseph, MO; passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at a local healthcare facility.

Herman was born on May 14, 1921 to the late Ocle and Nellie (Knorr) Elrod in Clarksdale, MO.

He was a graduate of Central High School in St. Joseph.

In 1942 he began his honorable and distinguished service to his country in World War II in the U.S. Army Air Corps as a aeronautical engineer where he flew on 30 missions over Germany. Following the war he stayed in the Air Corps until it became the U.S. Air Force in 1947. He also served in the Korean War flying on 14 missions.

Herman remained in the U.S. Air Force until his retirement from the military in 1963 where he had achieved the rank of Master Sergeant.

After his military service, He embarked on a career in facilities maintenance beginning with Townsend & Wall, and the former Missouri Methodist Hospital and finally with Carnation Pet Foods where he retired as their purchasing agent.

Herman was known to be able to fix anything, but as a hobby, he was also known to be a meticulous woodworking craftsman and many people marveled at his work over the decades.

On February 15, 1969 Herman married his wife Ernestine in St. Joseph. They celebrated nearly 51 years of marriage. She survives him of the home. Additional survivors include; step-granddaughters Debbie (Scott) Young, and Denise Hobbs both of Atlanta, GA., three great-grandchildren, many great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Elrod was preceded in death by his parents and his stepson Larry O. Fisher.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM, Monday, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

Interment with Full Military Honors will follow the mass at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Parish Rosary will be recited at 2:00 PM Sunday with the family visitation to follow until 5:00 PM at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to The St. Francis Xavier House of Bread.

