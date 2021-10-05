Herschel E. Hancock, 90

Herschel E. Hancock passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

He was born on January 3, 1931 in Mount Moriah, MO, to Ora and Ruth (Moss) Hancock. He had 13 siblings.

Herschel joined the Army at age 17 and served 9 years. He achieved the rank of Sergeant 1st Class and retired with 31 years in civil service.

He married Dorothy Marshall on August 31, 1952. They had 3 children together, Douglas, Rhonda and Pam. Douglas and Rhonda predeceased him.

He married for a second time to Juanita Orndorff on March 3, 1986. Herschel said he was blessed to have been allowed to know and love such a precious child of God. He gained a daughter, Tamma Lane, through the marriage. Juanita passed away on February 15, 2018.

Herschel was a very devoted man of faith.

He was also preceded in death by 12 siblings.

Survivors include his sister, Mary Frazier; daughters, Pam Swift and Tamma Lane (Larry); grandsons, Matt King (Taylor), Eric Havens; granddaughter, Crystal Salsbury; and great-granddaughter, Isabella Havens.

Service 10:00 Saturday, October 2, 2021, Cornerstone Church. Inurnment Leavenworth National Cemetery at a later date. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.