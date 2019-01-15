Herschel F. Stone June 8, 1926 - January 15, 2019

Herschel F. Stone, 92, of St. Joseph, passed away at Mosaic Life Care on Tuesday, January 15, 2019.

Herschel was born in Forest City, MO on June 08, 1926 to Thomas and Ruth (Anno) Stone. He graduated from Fortescue High School. On October 5, 1946 he married Ila Fern Sipes.

Herschel worked for Swift & Co for 21 years, Meadow Gold for 14 years and retired from the City of St. Joseph where he worked in the maintenance department. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Herschel was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Vernon L. Stone, Charlotte Young, Carrie Campbell & Dorma Jean Sipes.

Survivors include his wife; son, Leslie Stone D.V.M.; daughter, Shirley Auffet; 3 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and sister, Vera Johnson.

Funeral services 10:00 AM Thursday, January 17, 2019 at Heaton Bowman Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. Visitation one hour prior. Interment with full military honors at Memorial Park. Pastor Brian Kirk officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church.