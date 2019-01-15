Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Herschel F. Stone June 8, 1926 - January 15, 2019

Funeral services 10:00 AM Thursday, January 17, 2019 at Heaton Bowman Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. Visitation one hour prior. Interment with full military honors at Memorial Park. Pastor Brian Kirk officiating. Memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church.

Posted: Jan. 16, 2019 7:52 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Herschel F. Stone, 92, of St. Joseph, passed away at Mosaic Life Care on Tuesday, January 15, 2019.

Herschel was born in Forest City, MO on June 08, 1926 to Thomas and Ruth (Anno) Stone. He graduated from Fortescue High School. On October 5, 1946 he married Ila Fern Sipes.

Herschel worked for Swift & Co for 21 years, Meadow Gold for 14 years and retired from the City of St. Joseph where he worked in the maintenance department. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Herschel was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Vernon L. Stone, Charlotte Young, Carrie Campbell & Dorma Jean Sipes.

Survivors include his wife; son, Leslie Stone D.V.M.; daughter, Shirley Auffet; 3 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and sister, Vera Johnson.

Funeral services 10:00 AM Thursday, January 17, 2019 at Heaton Bowman Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. Visitation one hour prior. Interment with full military honors at Memorial Park. Pastor Brian Kirk officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Fairfax
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 6 pm Wednesday through 9 am Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events