Obituary
Hilda Gomez Hall, 59, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly Cuba, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
She was born April 24, 1960 to Miguel and Hilda Gomez Arroyo.
Hilda was married to Lazaro Pedroso Zamora.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband.
Survivors include son; Raudel Martinez Gomez (Sergia Leon Cabrera), and grandchildren; Brayan L Martinez Wong, Rodelyn Suarez Leon, Britney and Brittany Martinez Leon.
