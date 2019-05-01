Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Hilda Gomez Hall, 59, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly Cuba

No events scheduled at this time. You can still show your support by sending flowers directly to the family of Hilda Gomez-Hall.

Posted: May. 1, 2019 4:15 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Hilda Gomez Hall, 59, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly Cuba, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
She was born April 24, 1960 to Miguel and Hilda Gomez Arroyo.
Hilda was married to Lazaro Pedroso Zamora.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband.
Survivors include son; Raudel Martinez Gomez (Sergia Leon Cabrera), and grandchildren; Brayan L Martinez Wong, Rodelyn Suarez Leon, Britney and Brittany Martinez Leon.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 60°
Maryville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 60°
Cameron
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
Fairfax
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
We'll have another shot of widespread rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a disturbance pushes through. Rain could be heavy at times so there is still the concern of flooding over the next 24 hours, especially if you live in a low lying area or near creeks and rivers. We've already received 1-2" of rain already since Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events