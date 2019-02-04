Clear
Hilton "Jigs" Grimes Jr. November 30, 1942 - January 08, 2019

Hilton has been cremated and a private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Hilton Grimes

1942-2019

STOCKTON, Mo. — On Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, Hilton “Jigs” Grimes Jr., brother, son and friend, passed away at age 76.

Hilton was born on Nov. 30, 1942, in Clarinda, Iowa to Helen and Hilton Grimes.

He was a union pipe fitter, retiring from Hussmann Refrigeration.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and visiting with friends. He was known for his sense of humor, quick wit and generous, giving spirit.

Hilton was preceded in death by: his mother and father; niece, Kim; and nephew, Sean.

Survivors include: his sister, Patricia (AJ) Barker, Stockton; numerous cousins and many friends.

