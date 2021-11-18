Homer Eugene Stepanek, 87

Homer Eugene Stepanek was born to Harrison and Amelia (Kiefer) on Aug. 6, 1934, the 8th of 11 children.

He graduated from Buchanan High School, Troy, MO, in 1952. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He has remained a Marine – proud of his country and the flag.

He attended the University of MO majoring in Agriculture. He worked for Missouri University Extension Service for 10 years as a Balanced Farming and Livestock Agent.

In 1963 he married Mary Lou Vaughn in Boonville, Mo where both were working for the University Extension Service.

Two boys joined the family – Randy in 1964 and Rick in 1966.

In 1972 the family moved to a small farm near Cainsville, MO where they engaged in raising livestock and made improvements on the family farm.

In 1986 Homer and Mary Lou left Northern MO for the Navajo Indian Reservation. Receiving his license credentials after attending Trinity Bible College in Ellendale, ND, in 1990, they returned to the Navajo Reservation, pastoring in Gallup, NM and working at Navajo Ministries in Farmington, NM. For 14 years they shared the Good News and love of Jesus.

Homer had the privilege and honor of marrying his two sons – Randy and Shana Jolliff and Rick and Alice Batson.

After returning to Missouri in 2000, he and Mary Lou settled in Easton, Mo.

With a mission of sharing the Gospel of Jesus, he served as a volunteer in Corrections for 16 years at Western MO Correctional Center, Cameron, MO and Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in St. Joseph, MO.

Homer is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Lou; sons, Randy (Shana) Hillsboro, KS, and Rick (Alice) Easton, MO; brothers, Earl (Annette) Stepanek, O’Fallon, Oscar Stepanek, O’Fallon; sisters, Kitty Powell, Siletz, OR, Melva Huber, Troy, MO; sister-in-law, Virginia Stepanek, Escondido, CA, Earlene Vaughn, Maysville, Noma Vaughn, Maysville, MO, and Betty Vaughn, Columbia, MO; grandchildren, Heather Christner (Aaron) Lehigh, KS, Aaron (Hannah) Stepanek, Wichita, KS, Jonathan (Lindsey) Stepanek, Hays, KS, Ryan Stepanek, Newton, KS; 4 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents, Harrison and Amelia Stepanek; 3 brothers, Harry, Elmer and Leroy; 3 sisters, Mildred Stepanek, Ruth Swafford, and Virginia Harrell.

Homer enjoyed being outdoors in God’s creation, having several black Lab dogs and his pet chickens that enjoyed spending time with him.

His real passion was sharing with those he came in contact with the love that Jesus had for each who would come to Him.

He left this world for his eternal home in heaven on October 31, 2021 at the age of 87.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Four Corners Home for Children, P.O. Box 1230, Farmington, NM 87499. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.