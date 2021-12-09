Howard (Fess) G. Keller, Jr. 83, of Troy, Kansas passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at the Wathena Nursing Home.

Howard was born on November 21, 1938 in Troy, Kansas to Howard and Margaret (Buch) Keller, Sr. He lived all of his life in Troy and worked for the Whetstine Quarries.

Howard is a member of the St. Charles Catholic Church in Troy and the K of C of the church.

He married Alice Becker on November 28, 1964 in Purcell, Kansas. She preceded him in death on March 4, 2018. He was also preceded in death by his parents, grandson, Kyle, great-grandson, Axton, brothers; Bill, Tom, Mikel, Paul and Bob Keller.

Survivors include his children, Dan Keller (Tonya) of Troy, Kansas

Daughter, Rebecca Keller (Tim Hoffman) of Kansas City, Missouri

2 grandchildren; Kace Keller and Amy Juhl

4 great-grandchildren; Adrik, Kwynn, Ajay and Axel

Brother, John Keller of Troy

Sisters; Jo Ann Dunn of Highland, Kansas

Debbie Hunsaker (Bill) of Highland, Kansas

Shirley McKnight of St. Joseph, Missouri

Numerous nieces, nephews, cousin and friends

MASS: Saturday, December 11, 2021 – 11:00 A.M.

At: St. Charles Catholic Church in Troy

Burial: St. Charles Catholic Church in Troy

Rosary: will be at 5;30 pm Friday at the church followed by visitation from 6-8 p.m.

Friends may call after 9 A.M. Friday at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorials to the Howard Keller Memorial Fund c/o Harman Rohde Funeral Home P.O. Box 185 Troy, Kansas 66087