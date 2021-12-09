Howard (Fess) G. Keller, Jr. 83, of Troy, Kansas passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at the Wathena Nursing Home.
Howard was born on November 21, 1938 in Troy, Kansas to Howard and Margaret (Buch) Keller, Sr. He lived all of his life in Troy and worked for the Whetstine Quarries.
Howard is a member of the St. Charles Catholic Church in Troy and the K of C of the church.
He married Alice Becker on November 28, 1964 in Purcell, Kansas. She preceded him in death on March 4, 2018. He was also preceded in death by his parents, grandson, Kyle, great-grandson, Axton, brothers; Bill, Tom, Mikel, Paul and Bob Keller.
Survivors include his children, Dan Keller (Tonya) of Troy, Kansas
Daughter, Rebecca Keller (Tim Hoffman) of Kansas City, Missouri
2 grandchildren; Kace Keller and Amy Juhl
4 great-grandchildren; Adrik, Kwynn, Ajay and Axel
Brother, John Keller of Troy
Sisters; Jo Ann Dunn of Highland, Kansas
Debbie Hunsaker (Bill) of Highland, Kansas
Shirley McKnight of St. Joseph, Missouri
Numerous nieces, nephews, cousin and friends
MASS: Saturday, December 11, 2021 – 11:00 A.M.
At: St. Charles Catholic Church in Troy
Burial: St. Charles Catholic Church in Troy
Rosary: will be at 5;30 pm Friday at the church followed by visitation from 6-8 p.m.
Friends may call after 9 A.M. Friday at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorials to the Howard Keller Memorial Fund c/o Harman Rohde Funeral Home P.O. Box 185 Troy, Kansas 66087