Howard H. Miller, 90, of Bedford, IA, June 17, 1928 - November 27, 2018

Howard H. Miller, 90, of Bedford, IA, passed away November 27, 2018, at Bedford Specialty Care in Bedford, IA.

Howard was born near Bedford on June 17, 1928 and lived most all his life in the area. His parents were Port I. Miller and Grace E. Pfander Miller, they preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his wife, Darlene in 2008, and his son, Joe Miller in 2012.

Howard was a self-employed carpenter. He enjoyed square dancing, was a member of the Saddle Club, a local car club, the “Hitch Hiker” music club, and liked to sing and jam country music. He and Darlene spent their winters in Alamo, TX.

He proudly served his country in the US Army.

Howard is survived by granddaughters Erin Stover of Gladstone, MO, and Angela Watson of Kansas City, MO; and 2 great grandchildren, Loren and Olivia Watson.

Mr. Miller has been cremated under the direction of the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home in Maryville, MO.

Memorial services will be held at a future date.