Howard's Obituary

Howard William Botts 92, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday November 16, 2019 in Saint Joseph health care center. He was born September 24, 1927 in St. Joseph, Missouri son of the late Nettie & James Botts. He graduated from Elwood High School, and retired from the Ford Motor Company, the City of Kansas City as a Mechanic. He served in the United States Army. Howard was preceded in death by his wife, Faye Botts, parents, son, Tony Botts, daughter, Manecki Weston, brothers, Forest, "June" James Jr, Millard, and Charles Botts, sisters, Edith Carter, Dorothy Watson, and Evah Jean Stillman. He is survived by son, Jeff, Greg and Kevin Weston, Robin Botts and Leroy Jackson, daughters, Trici Modeen Botts, Kiiya Botts, Dana Ellen Botts, Connie Botts, and Porsche Botts. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home, memorial services following Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com