Hubert "Hub" Wright, 96

Service: Tuesday, February 11th, 2020 3:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 50050 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Final Resting Place: Memorial Park Cemetery. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 8:53 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Hubert “Hub” Wright
1923-2020

Hubert “Hub” Wright, 96, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020.
He was born March 5, 1923 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Hub married Anna “Ruth” Drake September 2, 1977. She survives of the home.
He served in the U.S. Army during World War II in the Philippines from 1942 to 1946. Hub retired from Whitaker Cable after many years of employment.
He enjoyed watching baseball, taking care of his lawn, cars, fishing and was a devoted Kansas City Royals and Kansas City Chiefs fan.
Hub was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Sylvia (Dyer) Wright; and nephew, Kenny Koons.
Additional survivors include daughter, Linda Hart; granddaughters, Amy Duffield (Robert), Cynthia Gese (Darin); sister, Esther Koons; nieces, Susan Kneib and Sally Morlock; cousin, Ted Wright.
Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

