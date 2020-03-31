Hubert Marshall 86,of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at a local health care facility. He was born May 7, 1933 in Elwood, KS, son of Pearl and Ransom Marshall. He married Verna Record on April 19, 1963. He served in the US Navy and is a veteran of the. He worked at Mead Products in the maintenance department. Hubert enjoyed cutting grass and spending time in his yard. Hubert was preceded in death by father, Ransom Marshall, Sr., mother, Pearl Marshall, brothers, Elmer Lee Marshall Sr., Leonard Meade and Gary Meade, sisters, Irene Vanhulle and Pearl Brumback. Survivors include, wife, Verna Marshall of the home, children Carl (Kim) Marshall of Agency, Shirley (Rick) Wardenberg of St. Joseph, Nancy (Jeremy Brown) McClintick of St. Joseph, brothers, Ransom Marshall, Jr. of Stewartsville, MO, Kenneth (Marilyn) Marshall of St. Joseph, sisters, Barbara (Ed) Bryson of St. Joseph, and Margi (Bill) Neiderhauser of St. Joseph, 6 grandchildren, 2 great-granddaughters, several nieces and nephews. Private Family Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home. Open visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Ridgely Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the American Foundation for the Blind or VFW post 6760. Online condolences, obituary and livestream of service at www.ruppfuneral.com.