Hugh E. "Jack" Dewey, 92

Visitation: Saturday, August 1st, 2020 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM @ Tower View Baptist Church. Service: Saturday, August 1st, 2020 11:00 AM @ Tower View Baptist Church.

Posted: Jul 22, 2020 10:22 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Hugh E. “Jack” Dewey, 92, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020.
He was born October 5, 1927 to Alfred and Beatrice (O’Dell) Dewey in Industrial City, Missouri.
Jack married June Boyer April 15, 1949. She preceded him in death October 2008.
He was a charter member of Tower View Baptist Church, which he attended for the last 60 years, and a member of Brick Mason Union #15.
Survivors include children, Connie Goodloe (Woody), Carma Burtnett (Ben), Ceriln Watson (Marty) Rande Dewey (Judy), Celesia Taylor (Steve); 17 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 2 great- great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy Carter and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services 11:00 A.M. Saturday, August 1, Tower View Baptist Church. The family will receive friends 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Tower View Baptist Church. Interment 3:30 P.M. Saturday, Kerns-Freeman Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Jack Dewey Memorial Fund at Tower View Baptist Church. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com

