Hugh Leroy Davis Jr., 61

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Aug 12, 2020 10:11 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Hugh Leroy Davis Jr., 61, of St Joseph, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at his home. He was born October 1, 1958 in St. Joseph, son of Mary and Hugh Davis. Hugh was preceded in death by wife, Sharon Kay Davis, sons, Ben Davis and Brandon Davis, mother, Mary June Fickle, father, Hugh Leroy Davis, Sr., and brother, Charles Russell Davis, Sr. Survivors include: children, Bellissia Savage of St. Joseph, Amber (Carmen) Davis of Kansas City, MO, Deborah Davis of St. Joseph, Dorian (Kathy) White of Poplar Bluff, MO, Charles (Michelle) Deming of Kansas City, MO, Loren (Leslie Wilson) Deming of St Joseph, Hugh Davis, III of St. Joseph, Michael Davis of Lincoln, NE, Johnathon (Christa) Davis of St. Joseph, and James Davis of Plattsburg, MO, sister, Linda Dawson of St. Joseph, brothers, Ronnie Davis of Junction City, KS and Paul Roberts of St. Joseph, 20 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mr. Davis has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the Hugh Davis Jr. Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.

