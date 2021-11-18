Clear
Hugh Loren Corbet, 88

Hugh Loren Corbet, 88, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021, after a brief illness.

Posted: Nov 18, 2021 2:34 PM

He was born December 13, 1932, in St. Joseph, Missouri to Clarence, Sr. and Geraldine (Uhl) Corbet.
Hugh married Rosalie “Rosie” Puccio August 6, 1965. She preceded him in death January 7, 2013.
He was a member of the Friends of The Animal Shelter and National Wildlife Federation and a proud progressive member of the Democratic party.
Hugh was a DIY master, he lived a completely active and independent life until almost the very end. Hugh loved nothing more than feeding the wild outside birds and working with his hands. He was a truly one of a kind good man and adored by his family and all who knew him.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; brother, Clarence Corbet, Jr; and brother-in-law, Samuel Crowley.
Survivors include daughter, Michelle Fitzpatrick (Michael); beloved grandson, Nicholas Fitzpatrick; sister, Lora Ellen Crowley; nephew, Samuel Crowley; niece, Sarah Swindler.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

