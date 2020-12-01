Hylan Jerome Hiatt 84, of Saint Joseph, MO passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care hospital. He was born October 13, 1936 in DeKalb, MO, son of the late Haskel and Rosie(Morris) Hiatt. He graduated from DeKalb High School, and he married his beloved Patricia Ridgeway on December 27, 1959 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, and they would have been married 61 years. He started his working career with his dad, who owned and operated the Phillips 66 in DeKalb, MO. He also worked at Lucas Cadillac for many years, as well as Continental Can. Hylan was expert in detailing cars and a favorite among the locals. Hylan was a fun loving caring and generous person with a great sense of humor who enjoyed giving gifts and helping anyone in need. He loved having his family around especially during the holidays. He was an avid classic car enthusiast and collector. The family would like to thank Ed and Janice Blair for their love and support. Hylan was preceded in death by his son, Hylan Jeffrey Hiatt on May 4, 2020, his parents, a brother, Monte Hiatt, and brother in law, Billy Ray. Survivors include: wife, Patricia Hiatt of the home, daughter, Becky (Mike) Tiller, grandchildren: Tiffany Tiller (Anthony Brennan), Brandon Tiller, Hayden and Nicolas Hiatt, great grand daughter, Audrey Brennan, sister, Rosalie Ray, brothers, David (Janice) Hiatt and Truman (Cheryl) Hiatt, and Jeff's fiancée, Tonia Fain. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 10:00 am at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Father Lac Pham Celebrant. The family will receive friends from 6-7 PM with a Rosary to be prayed at 7:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery.