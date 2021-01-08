Clear
Ida L. (Kerns) Davis, 80

Ida L. (Kerns) Davis, 80, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the Wathena Nursing & Rehab.

Posted: Jan 8, 2021 4:48 PM

Ida was born on May 7, 1940 in Warminster, Pennsylvania to Louis and Catherine (Shull) Kerns.

She was a homemaker.

Ida married William “Bill” Davis on July 2, 1965. He preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her son, Scott Davis and her parents.

Survivors; children, Cathy Lutz (Brad), Christine Prawitz (Steve), William “Billy” (Chris) Davis and Sharon Kimsey (Ron), son, Bill Duncan (Karla). 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Private Graveside Service at the Iola Cemetery, Sparks, Kansas.

There is no scheduled family visitation.

Memorials: Alzheimer’s Association

Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

www.harmanrohde.com

We had a cloudy and foggy start to the morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs made it into the mid and upper 30s on Friday. Cloudy skies will stay with us as we end the week. Temperatures will then stay in the mid 30s for highs. Highs look to stay in the mid 30's heading into the weekend.
