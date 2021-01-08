Ida L. (Kerns) Davis, 80, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the Wathena Nursing & Rehab.

Ida was born on May 7, 1940 in Warminster, Pennsylvania to Louis and Catherine (Shull) Kerns.

She was a homemaker.

Ida married William “Bill” Davis on July 2, 1965. He preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her son, Scott Davis and her parents.

Survivors; children, Cathy Lutz (Brad), Christine Prawitz (Steve), William “Billy” (Chris) Davis and Sharon Kimsey (Ron), son, Bill Duncan (Karla). 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Private Graveside Service at the Iola Cemetery, Sparks, Kansas.

There is no scheduled family visitation.

Memorials: Alzheimer’s Association

Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

