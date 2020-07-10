Clear
Ida Mae Todd, 80

Posted: Jul 10, 2020 9:04 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Ida Mae Todd
1940-2020

Ida Mae Todd, 80, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
She was born January 12, 1940 to Louis and Lucille Phillips in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Ida was a server at Snow White many years before becoming the club manager for VFW post 1668.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lee Todd; sisters, Geneva Grimes and Jean Marlow; brothers, Chester Phillips and George Phillips.
Survivors include son, Robert Todd (Bevian); Kenny Phillips, Jennifer Rogers (Leon); brothers, Richard Phillips and Cecil Phillips; sister, Donna Pruett; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends 1:00 to 2:30 P.M. Tuesday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com

